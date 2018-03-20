Math Says You Need This Tote (& We Agree)

No matter how often you switch up your style, there are a few true wardrobe essentials that keep the beat. We're talking about those faithful staples you've never had to question whether or not it "goes." And, in the genre of bags, that basic is our leather tote. Sure, there's a time and place for minaudières and clutches so pretty they're worth sacrificing your hand for the evening. But, the kind of bags really worth that intensive pre-splurge research are the ones that can carry all our necessary goods: a cell phone, your favorite lipstick, a crushed copy of The New Yorker, a wallet, that other little pouch-y thing for spare change, and 13 floating receipts. Necessities, people.
So, we turned to Rank & Style to help track down exactly the kind of no-BS, well-made, carry-everywhere bag that can live up to such a challenge. Using an algorithm that measures customer reviews, hype, and editorial mentions, the site found that Cuyana tops the tote list. The San Francisco-based brand not only earned glowing editor reviews, but — how's this for a bigger picture — produces its products from ethically sourced materials. Priced at a cool $195, the tote is roomy enough for storing all the things that will take you from morning to night, but it's also made of a quality leather making it feel like it's worth way more than its price. Trust, this is a bag to tote proudly, not just schlep around.
Of course, if you need a bit more persuasion, the similar options ahead may do the trick, too. Check them out, ahead.