Le Creuset’s Biggest Cookware Sale Of The Year Is Finally Here

Le Creuset's premium cookware is guaranteed to light up your kitchen even when it's just chillin' on your dish rack. But it's a kitchen cult favorite for more than just its Instagrammable good looks: They are oven- and dishwasher-safe and built to last (we're talking pass-them-down-to-your-kids built-to-last). The only problem? That kind of quality is going to cost you. So you can understand our excitement now that these beloved kitchen essentials are up to 50% off for Le Creuset's Factory to Table Sale from today until August 31.
When we think Le Creuset, we think durable Dutch ovens dipped in every color under the sun, but this sale has way more than that. Shop over 80 best-selling products at steep discounts — Dutch ovens (of course), skillets, saucepans, cast iron rice pots, and even some pleasant dinnerware are going fast. Ahead, get a glimpse at the best deals currently flying off Le Creuset's virtual shelves and find your new colorful French companion for less.
NOTE: All sales are final!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.