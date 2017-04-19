People often wonder about the future of blogging – or better yet, bloggers – and what comes next for women who've built million-dollar empires via Instagram #OOTDs. If names like WeWoreWhat's Danielle Bernstein and FashionToast's Rumi Neely are any indication, the answer seems to be taking your platform and turning it into a full-on fashion brand. Bernstein has Second Skin Overalls and Archive Shoes, Neely's got It girl favorite Are You Am I, and now stylist Lizzy Vdligt, who's amassed a 253K following on Instagram, has just launched Le Cafe Noir – and we're betting it's about to go viral.
It's not just because Vdligt already has a major audience that we think this brand will catch on like crazy. Moreso, it's because the label looks like a combination of a bunch of our favorite brands: There's some Être Cécile vibes with the graphic tees and sweatshirts, and a touch of Réalisation Par in the feminine blouses and dresses. And, we could totally see some of the pieces being sold at Opening Ceremony. Sure, there's only 11 products on the site at the moment (which just dropped this week), but we're already eyeing every single one.
Click on to shop the debut collection before everyone else catches on (because, let's be real, nothing is as satisfying as being the first to jump on a cool, new brand).