It's not just because Vdligt already has a major audience that we think this brand will catch on like crazy. Moreso, it's because the label looks like a combination of a bunch of our favorite brands: There's some Être Cécile vibes with the graphic tees and sweatshirts, and a touch of Réalisation Par in the feminine blouses and dresses. And, we could totally see some of the pieces being sold at Opening Ceremony. Sure, there's only 11 products on the site at the moment (which just dropped this week), but we're already eyeing every single one.