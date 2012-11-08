It's cold out there, you guys. And, if you're anything like us, your winter wardrobe is not up to snuff. Luckily, just in the knick of time, we have a new line of cold weather gear to covet, straight from a seasoned Shopbop pro. After stints as the fashion director of the much-loved e-commerce site, and consulting for brands like Nine West and Rebecca Minkoff, Kate Ciepluch turned to her true passion of design.
The result is the preppy-chic Laveer, a perfectly edited collection of blazers and jackets. The pieces combine tailored and minimalist looks with a great attention to detail — we're already lusting over the leather combo blazer and the herringbone jacket. Barneys New York will play home to the line, so nab one now, before these low temps get the best of you.
Photo: Courtesy of Laveer
