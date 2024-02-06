Celebrating Galentine’s Day? Here’s Somos’ Gift Ideas For Latinas

It’s that time of year again. Whether romantic love is present in your life or not, it’s all around you during Valentine’s Day, from local drugstores selling red heart-shaped Lindt chocolates, stuffed fuzzy animals, and pink candies to the internal queries: Will any of the folks you’ve been dating ask to make plans with you on the 14th or, worse, should you text that old fling? (Please, please don’t.)
As someone who has spent the last year grieving a failed two-year relationship, February 14 hasn’t been as special as it used to be. And while a lot of these “man-made” holidays that are powered by capitalism don’t actually equate to anything, the lover girl in me still wants the day to be filled with love, however that may look like. So, instead, I’m celebrating Galentine’s Day by loving on myself and all my favorite homegirls.
Galentine’s Day is a time to appreciate what’s always been in front of me, with me, and for me: the unconditional love from my amigas. So whether that’s a fun-filled day girling over brunch and mani-pedis or dinner before a pari, I’m excited to celebrate the beauty of my close friend community. And I do want to bring some gifts with me. Here are some gift ideas for your girlfriends this Galentine’s day.