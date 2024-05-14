Where Are The Latinas in Sports? Allow Drafted to Show You

“We need to be reflected in all spaces, including sports. And if we're not, it's a big problem,” Yepez-Blundel says. “Especially if you're looking at soccer, we do have cultural, sometimes stereotypical, ties to the actual sport. But if you're looking at the professional sports of soccer right now, specifically on the women's side, where are all the Latinas? That should be a space that we're dominating, right? Where is that representation reflected in the executive suites and team ownership? We're looking at it [from a perspective] of, ‘We exist. We play these sports.’ We love sports brands and teams who are happy to take our money. We need to be in these positions of power. We need to be the players on the field. We need to be reflected everywhere because we exist. We're here.”