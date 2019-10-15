Kelsey Robinson Hopes To Inspire Young Women Through Sports

Kelsey Robinson is a World Champion volleyball player. As a member of Team USA, she took home a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games, and will compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Here’s what makes her feel powerful...
I feel most powerful when...
"I'm on the court and I'm surrounded by my teammates. There's something really calming about knowing you’re in it together with really powerful women around me. That's when I not only inspire the people who I’m with, but also people who are watching me play, and people who want to be there someday."
What does power mean to you?
"Not being afraid to have a voice and just be as authentic as possible. It took me a long time — not only as an athlete, but also as a woman — to find that voice and stand up for what I believe in."
What do you do when you feel powerless?
"I just try to bring it all back into the present moment. As an athlete and as a player I feel powerless when things get too outside of myself, or things are out of my control. I always try to breathe, and think, What is the moment I'm in right now, and what's the next step? When I can re-focus and it becomes attainable to me I have that power again."
What's your power anthem?
"Rüfüs du Sol's song 'Innerbloom' gets me in the zone. When I first played it, I was at such a positive moment in my life. When I hear it, I can do whatever is being asked."
Who's your power icon?
"My mom. She’s such an inspiration in my life, and the one who got me started in sports. She played sports her whole life and taught me that I don't need anything else, I just need to be myself, and pursue that to the best of my abilities."
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
"Honestly, my favorite thing is the USA warm-up jacket. It's just a reminder that I've been able to break barriers through sport, and I continue to do that, and have a platform to do that. Wearing that jacket before we go out to play is a constant reminder of how amazing of an opportunity I have to represent the United States, and also to be an inspiration for girls who wanna be where I'm at."
Responses have been edited and condensed for clarity.
