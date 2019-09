This Balm Saved My Lips — & It Smells Exactly Like A Banana Split

Commonly known as wool wax, lanolin is the fancy name for the waxy substance that is secreted from the sebaceous glands of wool-bearing animals, like sheep. And it works just as well at protecting skin from losing moisture as it does protecting a farm animal’s coat. (Here is where I have to say, though, that this is obviously not going to fit into your vegan beauty routine , as it is an animal byproduct.) I have dry skin from my head to my toes, and I didn't realize that Vaseline wasn't helping as much as it could until I discovered Lano’s Lips Banana Balm.