5 Alternatives To This $95 Sold-Out Powder

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it has to be good.
When it comes to luxury beauty, La Mer has created some of the most prestigious products on the market today. Despite the steep price tags — a single ounce of Crème De La Mer will set you back nearly $200 — the brand has a reputation for creating formulas that leave consumers flocking to stores.
The brand's range of color cosmetics is no exception. Case in point: The Sheer Pressed Powder, which completely sold out at Sephora last week. At nearly $100 a pop, the compact is, by far, the most expensive face powder we've ever tried. And as much as it pains us to admit, the powder manages to instantly control our oil and blur imperfections, while looking traceless on the skin.
The only downside — apart from the $95 price tag, of course — is the product's limited shade range. The pressed powder comes in four colors (Translucent, Light, Medium, and Medium-Deep) and while the Translucent hue is designed to blend seamlessly over any skin tone, if you're looking for a tinted powder, your options are more limited.
The powder was restocked in two shades over the weekend, but if past excitement for La Mer's cosmetics is any indication, it'll likely sell out again soon. To help make your decision easier (that is, to splurge or not to splurge?), we've rounded up some of our favorite alternatives, ahead.