La Mer skin care is the stuff of legend. As it should be, considering that its creator Dr. Max Huber worked for 12 years — conducting 6,000 experiments — to create its signature, bio-fermented “miracle broth” from sea kelp and a cocktail of vitamins, minerals, citrus oils, and plants. And people love it. Despite its hefty $170-per-ounce price tag (that’s more than $2,000 for the 16-ounce, Costco-sized version, people), a laundry list of celebrities swear by the brand’s Crème de la Mer, including Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey.
Well, get ready for the next wave of brilliance from La Mer, because the company is entering the makeup space. The just-launched Skincolor de la Mer is a tightly edited collection of three base-makeup products (foundation, concealer, and powder) and two brushes (foundation and powder) that focus on achieving flawless, luminous skin. There are no eyeshadows, lipsticks, or any other trend-focused color cosmetics in the mix — and still, we’re set to blow most (okay, all) of our paychecks on these makeup staples.
Here’s why: Beyond the fact that the pigments are designed to sink right into skin (via transparent capsules that keep it from coming on too cakey), each product is also infused with the brand’s famous miracle broth — meaning we can rule out redness, but not freckles, and get a hefty dose of skin care with our coverage. What’s more, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta (the man behind Gigi Hadid's glow) is on board as a global ambassador. Ahead, he shares his very best makeup tips for each of the products through a series of videos with the brand. You're going to want to prep your bank account.
Here’s why: Beyond the fact that the pigments are designed to sink right into skin (via transparent capsules that keep it from coming on too cakey), each product is also infused with the brand’s famous miracle broth — meaning we can rule out redness, but not freckles, and get a hefty dose of skin care with our coverage. What’s more, celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta (the man behind Gigi Hadid's glow) is on board as a global ambassador. Ahead, he shares his very best makeup tips for each of the products through a series of videos with the brand. You're going to want to prep your bank account.