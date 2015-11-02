In the spirit of soaking up inspiration wherever you are, we've teamed up with ALDO to bring you the best of the best of neighborhoods all over the country. And better yet, we've enlisted writer and expert Carole Sabas of The Fashion Guides to curate these lists of restaurants, museums, boutiques, and everything else worth exploring. Consider this a quickie cheat sheet that every out-of-towner (and local!) should have. Read on, then get moving.
Fall in Los Angeles is bliss. All heat advisories are lifted and the sun glistens upon the Hollywood Hills and Malibu Creek. But as a magnet for East Coast migrants and nearby weekend explorers alike, it isn’t just the gorgeous Cali setting that’s worth scoping out. The niche places that attract the locals — a.k.a. It Girls, celebs, and Instagram stars you love to follow — deserve a spot on your itinerary, too.
When you think about it, they of all people know a thing or two about doing L.A. like a pro, be it hiking with a side of star spotting, dining alfresco with their girl gang, or hitting up the coolest off-the-radar boutiques and galleries. Since the options can feel endless in the City Of Angels — especially when you're in a time crunch of a two-day getaway — we’re focusing on five cool-girl-approved spots that are worth the hype. In sum, wherever she goes, we're sneaking along, too.
