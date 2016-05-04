Are These Girls The Next Jenner Sisters?

The search is on for the next Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Not to worry; the Jenner sisters aren't going anywhere, but that doesn't mean it's too early to find their successors. It's sort of like how the "coming up on the next episode" promo can sometimes be more exciting than the last few minutes of the show. It's all about the promise of the next big thing.
Plenty of candidates have been suggested, from Lori Loughlin's daughters to Pyper America and Daisy Clementine. But the hunt is far from over. We've examined a few possible contenders, looking into their potential Jenner-esque strengths and weaknesses. But do any of them really have what it takes to be the next Kylie and Kendall? And, if given that responsibility, would they want it?