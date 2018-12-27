Kylie Cosmetics Is Having A Huge Sale — & Lip Kits Are 40% Off

Elite bargain hunters know that the best time for holiday shopping isn't the month before or even the night before the big celebration, it's in the days after. Wait to indulge in Halloween candy until November 1st, and you'll be enjoying the sweet, sweet taste of a discount. Postpone your Valentine's Day plans for the 15th, and you'll be swimming in half-off chocolates and roses.
And it's especially true for the days following Christmas, when retailers slash prices and announce massive end-of-year sales for cult brands — Kylie Cosmetics included. From now until December 28, Kylie fanatics can enjoy up to 40% off Lip Kits, limited-edition eye shadow palettes, brushes and more. When you spend over $100, you can also get a makeup bag as a perk for spending your holiday cash. What more could a girl lounging around in pajamas ask for?
Find the discounted items we're stocking up on, ahead.
