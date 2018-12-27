The Best Post-Holiday Beauty Sales To Keep The Cheer Alive

When we're opening up gifts under the tree, our favorite things come in envelopes. Sure, we're excited about that Apple Watch or the Cravings cookbook we had on our wish list, but the real gold is in the gift cards from aunties and the checks from grandmas. Because with cash, we can get exactly what we want — beauty products.
If you've been dying to restock your makeup kit or skin-care collection in 2019, holiday money can go straight into the Sephora fund. Plus, brands are also coming through with post-holiday sales, some of them even going up to 70% off. So, you can get started on your New Year's resolution of saving money early. Using grandma's gift to buy a blowdryer at $100 off? That's a win-win.
We're here to make your shopping experience a lot easier by rounding up the best post-Christmas deals, from brush sets under $20 to beauty kits at 50% off.
