The Apple Watch Series 4 stole the show at September's Apple event in Cupertino. With its new display size, beautiful watch faces, improved microphone, and full-day charge capability — it's set to be a hit.
While it definitely comes with great built-in fixin's — like Calendar, Maps, and a cool new Walkie-Talkie feature — what's the fun of wearing an Apple Watch without tricking it out a little bit? Whether you're into meditating, working out, or are in desperate need of a pocket-sized organization tool, there are third-party Apple Watch apps you can download in the App Store for just about anything. Ahead, check out our favorites.