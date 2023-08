Calling all Dad Shoes enthusiasts, we've got your newest white sneaker obsession, right here. KLAW Footwear is a podiatrist-approved shoe brand with a single signature product: the KLAW 528 . The shoe style traditionally embraced by oh-so-practical dads has been trending for a while, embraced by Gen Z and Zillennials for their styling versatility and so-ugly-they're-cute appeal. It also doesn't hurt that, no matter how you style them, the best dad shoes are an investment in your foot health. Here, KLAW has you covered: The 528 is meant to support your foot no matter how long you walk while giving you all of the Adam Sandler summer vibes for just under $150. What sets it apart is the tech — featuring augmented arch support and an insole with a deep heel cup, this shoe makes sure your feet, ankles, knees, and back are aligned and healthy. Curious? KLAW is offering R29 readers 15% off your first purchase with the promo code. Keep on reading to learn more about this super comfortable chunky shoe — which might just be your favorite running-throgh-the-airport (in style) travel shoe