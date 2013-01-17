The unseasonably chilly weather in L.A. these past couple of days has been bringing us down, but luckily, there's a super sale going on this weekend that will put the spring back into your step. That's right: Even though you've long since packed away your New Year's Eve party dresses, WeHo boutique Kin Los Angeles is still dishing out deep savings with its end-of-year sale. Step inside the Sunset shop this weekend and save up to 60% off on the likes of fashion favorites Acne, T by Alexander Wang, and Barbara Bui — all while sipping on some complimentary mimosas.
Advertisement
Can't make it to Kin's brick and mortar? Fear not, lovely readers, for we've always got your back when it comes to scoring sweet deals. Any time this weekend, hop online and enter the special coupon code goodbye2012 to get 40% off your entire purchase. So, whether you plan on hitting the town in sleek leather accessories or hanging at home in perfectly slouchy T-shirts, this jam-packed boutique has everything you need to keep it cool in Lala — and we're not talking about the temperature.
When: Friday, January 18 through Sunday, January 20, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Kin Los Angeles, 8555 West Sunset Boulevard (at Alta Loma Road); 310-360-1444.
Photo: Courtesy of Kin Los Angeles
Advertisement