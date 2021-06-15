Kiehl's is best-known for its clean ingredients, recycled packaging, sensitive skin-safety and for products that work to transform your skin. If you've been waiting for the perfect moment to add a slew of the brand’s products to your skincare routine, I'm happy to tell you that the wait is over: Kiehl’s is having a site-wide 25% off sztale through June 17. And with free two-day shipping on orders over $125, brand-new skin can be at your doorstep
Kiehl's has been a trusted skincare brand since its apothecary beginnings in 1851. According to company history, it was one of the first pharmacies to showcase full ingredient lists on its product labels — way before such transparency was required by the government. Products like the calendula toner, the so-called “#1” lip balm, and “ultra” moisturizer were added to the brand’s canon in the 1960s and remain best-sellers to this day. With so many winning elixirs in their legendary lineup, it can be difficult to choose the best of the best — but that’s where we come in. We chose five must-haves to shop during this sale, including the R29 reader-favorite Avocado Eye Cream and Ultra Facial Cream, and the beauty editor-approved Midnight Recovery Concentrate — so if you buy nothing during the site-wide event, make sure you add one (or more) of these vouched-for hero products to your cart, stat.
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 537 reviews
If you're worried about your cleanser stripping your natural oils and drying your skin, but you're also not a fan of the super hydrating ones, this “just right” Goldilocks product is for you. Made with squalane, avocado oil and glycerin, this PH-balancing cleanser is exactly what your combination skin has been craving.
Reviewers say: "I’ve been using other luxury facial products, all of which have a pop-and-fizzle effect for me, meaning they’re great at first but then ... become unimpressive. This is not the case for this line of products — [they are] consistently amazing every time I use [them], even after weeks ... I can’t believe how glowing and soft my skin has become by using this product and the rest of the line. Love it!"
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 starts; 532 reviews
This alcohol-free toner was first launched in the 1960s, and instantly became a customer favorite. Formulated with soothing, light ingredients like calendula and allantoin, the toner also contains great burdock root, which helps reduce oil, making it perfect for oily-to-normal skin types.
Reviewers say: "I would definitely recommend this toner. It smells really nice and clean and leaves my skin looking dewy and moisturized. I found that toner is key to my skincare routine and really helps prime my face prior to using my serums and moisturizer. Since using I’ve noticed my skin looking healthy. Also doesn’t dry me out which is important as I have very dry and sensitive skin!"
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars; 2,648 reviews
My personal favorite — and the favorite of many beauty editors before me — is the seemingly supernatural Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil. The essential-oil blend reduces fine lines, boosts radiance, smooths, firms and helps replenish natural moisture for younger-looking skin. Lavender soothes and calms the skin, and evening primrose oil helps maintain the skin's natural hydration and elasticity. Lastly, squalane (a naturally occurring, hydrating lipid that’s a favorite of the brand) is absorbed easily into the skin to create a protective moisture barrier.
Reviewers say: "RIDE OR DIE. This product helps hydrate my face while also improving the color and texture of it. I have repurchased many times and is a staple in my skincare collection."
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 starts; 2,991 reviews
This cult-classic bestseller guarantees 24 hours of complete hydration. The lightweight consistency and instant absorption make it perfect for all skin types. Made from oil-derived squalane for restoring and strengthening the skin's moisture barrier, glycerin for softening the skin and retaining moisture, and glacial glycoprotein to deeply hydrate and maintain the skin's balance.
Reviewers say: "[The jar] is absolutely filled to the top with product, [which] will last so long because it takes a very tiny amount to cover [the] face and neck. I love using [it] alone on makeup-free days, or as a makeup skin prep because it doesn't disrupt my foundation formula. It's super hydrating, which I love for my dry skin. Non-greasy, lightweight and fast-absorbing. Love using this as my daytime moisturizer. No complaints here."
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 starts; 2,022 reviews
The Avocado Eye Cream promises to de-puff, brighten, hydrate, improve under-eye texture and defend the eye area from digital fatigue (very needed nowadays). Formulated with avocado oil to hydrate, nourish and soften under-eye skin, the antioxidant beta-carotene to brighten, and shea butter to prevent dehydration and improve dry skin texture.
Reviewers say: "A little bit goes a long way! The larger packaging lasts me MONTHS. I finish my skincare with a small dab of this under and around my eyes. My skin looks refreshed the next morning and I love how it feels after application."
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.