The Sneakers I Wear As A Tribute To My Dad’s Memory

For me, the Superstar represents my journey of self-discovery, because to know where you're going, you have to know where you came from. It makes me think of my own legacy, of what kind of example I'm setting for future generations. I think, in the end, I just want people to be individuals and help them let that shine through in their senses of style. I've always dressed really different from everybody else, and I was always the girl people would look to for inspiration or ask, "How does this outfit look?" But as far as making it into a career, I never thought that would be me, because of access and representation — if you don't see it, you don't really believe that you can be in those shoes. That's why it's really important for me to do what I do today: so I can show young Black girls that you can have a career in fashion, even if it's not a traditional way of being a seamstress or merchandiser or planner. You can take control of your own destiny.