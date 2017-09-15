6 Sneakers You'll Be Wearing All Fall

We all know summer is the season to rock our favorite whites. There's just something about the color that conveys an effortless, carefree vibe like no other — making it a total drag to part with once Labor Day rolls around. While we aren't ones to blindly abide by fashion rules (you know the one we're talking about), even we’re inclined to give the hue a quick breather when the weather starts changing.
Keeping that in mind, we’re turning to the new Keds collection to freshen up our sneaker game just in time for fall. Ahead, we give our summer faves a break from our everyday rotation to officially make room for fresh-on-the-scene trends. Read: rich-brown leathers, transitional metallics, and versatile grays — in all the casual-cool styles we love. With these cute options, the new season can't come soon enough.