Serious question: Is it possible to find true love in the form of a shoe? We ask, because that’s basically how we feel when it comes to Keds. No matter the outfit — jeans, dresses, jorts — these sporty-yet-feminine sneakers seem to pair perfectly with just about everything we own. Not to mention, they’re also incredibly comfortable. Reason enough to consider them our perfect non-human match? We think so.
And, our fondness for the brand only grows with each season. Take the fall collection, for example. It's still got the same great shape and styles we love, but with warm, seasonal colors and a few fun designs. Click through to check out some of our faves. Hurry up — your sole mate awaits.