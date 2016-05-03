Katy Perry Katy Kat Summer Goth Makeup Looks

The words “punk” and “goth” carry a certain connotation. They each stem from an alt-music scene, one that often conjures up images of piercings, lace, leather, and general badassery. So when we started seeing goth makeup popping up on the runways during Fashion Week, it gave us pause. Were we edgy enough to pull off a look like black lipstick? The answer is yes, and so are you.
Case in point: Katy Perry at New York's most fashionable costume gala. Our girl made goth-inspired makeup look good with a black lipstick from her new collection with COVERGIRL. We don’t have to tell you that Perry pushes the boundaries in the beauty department to begin with — lavender hair and mega-bright lipstick shades are not for the meek at heart — so it was no surprise to see the rebellious pop princess debut a darker look for the Manus x Machina-themed gala. She even inspired us to switch up our own beauty routines.
Armed with nothing but the Katy Kat COVERGIRL line (which was in fact created by Perry herself), makeup artist Brit Cochran helped us dream up four nonconformist beauty looks — including everything from purple lipstick to blue-tinged lashes — to unlock our inner badass. You don’t have to wear all-black everything or have a platinum album to pull them off, you just need a desire to break the mold.
Case in point: Katy Perry at New York's most fashionable costume gala. Our girl made goth-inspired makeup look good with a black lipstick from her new collection with COVERGIRL. We don’t have to tell you that Perry pushes the boundaries in the beauty department to begin with — lavender hair and mega-bright lipstick shades are not for the meek at heart — so it was no surprise to see the rebellious pop princess debut a darker look for the Manus x Machina-themed gala. She even inspired us to switch up our own beauty routines.
Armed with nothing but the Katy Kat COVERGIRL line (which was in fact created by Perry herself), makeup artist Brit Cochran helped us dream up four nonconformist beauty looks — including everything from purple lipstick to blue-tinged lashes — to unlock our inner badass. You don’t have to wear all-black everything or have a platinum album to pull them off, you just need a desire to break the mold.