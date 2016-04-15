These Katy Perry Lipsticks WILL Sell Out

It's official: All of your favorite singers are pushing out makeup lines. One day after Rihanna confirmed that she'll be launching a cosmetics collection, CoverGirl and Katy Perry have announced their own duet, the Katy Kat collection. The line offers up a bounty of products, including 13 demi-matte lipstick shades.
Our beauty director, Cat Quinn, chatted with the folks over at CoverGirl about the launch earlier this year, and make no mistake, Katy's paws are all over these lippies. The singer paid special attention to the black shade, Perry Panther, because she wanted it to be more glossy than matte. And CoverGirl threw some major science behind them to ensure they're all more moisturizing than the average matte. The result is a baker's dozen of lipsticks that won't dry out your mouth, and come in a bevy of beautiful colors with adorable names (Kitty Purry, anyone?).
Click through to see 11 of the 13 lipsticks, available for pre-order on Walmart's website right now. The rest will drop in May. The collection is, dare we say, purrrrrfect.
Our beauty director, Cat Quinn, chatted with the folks over at CoverGirl about the launch earlier this year, and make no mistake, Katy's paws are all over these lippies. The singer paid special attention to the black shade, Perry Panther, because she wanted it to be more glossy than matte. And CoverGirl threw some major science behind them to ensure they're all more moisturizing than the average matte. The result is a baker's dozen of lipsticks that won't dry out your mouth, and come in a bevy of beautiful colors with adorable names (Kitty Purry, anyone?).
Click through to see 11 of the 13 lipsticks, available for pre-order on Walmart's website right now. The rest will drop in May. The collection is, dare we say, purrrrrfect.