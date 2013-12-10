Blame it on the weather, the end of daylight savings, or our already-visible holiday poundage, but the pursuit of cute can feel like more trouble than it’s worth. Lucky for us, Kate Spade Saturday’s color-happy duds were made for brightening up a wardrobe in the doldrums.
And, since we know the desire to never leave the couch, like ever, is another seasonal symptom, we styled a perfect outfit for every snow-blanketed occasion. ‘Cause, even if we can’t wish away the horrors of holiday travel and family drama, getting decked out in these cheery pieces will make it easy to smile through ‘em.