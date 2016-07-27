Maybe you're front row, maybe you're standing, or maybe you weren't even invited. Regardless of what your runway RSVP is, pretty much everybody knows that the backstage area of a fashion show is, for lack of a better word, a shit show. Up until the lights go down, nothing actually seems like it's going to come together. Then, before you know it, it's all over and everyone's off to the next one. But looking back at clips from the golden age of supermodels, the frenzy actually looked kind of fun?



Sure, the girls were asked wildly invasive questions about their weight, who they were dating, etc. (gotta love the '90s), but unlike the stoic models we see walking the runways today, the supers of the '90s made us laugh with the shade they threw. The catwalk was a place for celebration and interaction, where walking to the beat of the music was more of a dance than a strut. And if you're as hooked on '90s nostalgia right now as the rest of the internet, you'll know what it's like to fall down a Thierry Mugler, Gianni Versace, and Jean Paul Gaultier rabbit hole.



Ahead, we scoured YouTube for some truly rare artifacts of intimate moments between your favorites (Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, and more). Seeing the supers in in their natural habitat is always a treat, but these throwback clips are more like time capsules. We're glad we found them.