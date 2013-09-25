There's a certain attitude that pairs best with streetwear style. You see it in those downtown-cool guys and girls rocking graphic tees, varsity jackets, and Vans — all worn with a chill, laid-back vibe. Whether on the East Coast, West, or anywhere in between, the skater-inspired look — and mindset — is one that just works without trying too hard.
While we can’t all mimic those chill attitudes, we can score the savvy street style. That's why we're partnering with Karmaloop, the world’s leading online retailer of streetwear, to give one lucky winner $1,000 worth of credits to shop its wares. You’ll find apparel, accessories, and shoes from brands like Supra, Obey, Jeffrey Campbell, and Paul Frank, curated with a cutting-edge eye. Plus, it’s a one-stop shop to stock up on the best underground brands, too.
When you're done making your shopping list, have a look around Karmaloop. It's grown beyond its e-commerce roots to become a style community and digital-media powerhouse. Plus, an offshoot site, Karmalooptv, produces videos dedicated to streetwear culture, featuring celebrity interviews, event coverage, political segments, and more.
Ready to enter this sweet sweepstakes? All you have to do is create a Pinterest board — no restrictions, no requirements. Then, just submit your board and email here. Happy pinning!