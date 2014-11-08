Skip navigation!
Locke Hughes
Work & Money
The 3 Keys To Success: Books, Brains, & Tech
Locke Hughes
Nov 8, 2014
Fitness
Win $1,000 Of Fitness Gear From Without Walls
Locke Hughes
Oct 14, 2014
Fitness
Free Ride at SoulCycle’s New 27th Street NYC Studio
Locke Hughes
Oct 13, 2014
Food & Drinks
Win $1,500 To Make Instagram-Worthy Meals At Home
We’ll happily admit to spending hours on end an appropriate amount of time scrolling through our Instagram feeds, drooling over images from stylish
by
Locke Hughes
Shopping
Win A Mansur Gavriel Leather Bucket Bag From Keep & R29
Here at R29, we’re all for window-shopping on the web. Making a wish list isn’t only something we do for the holidays; it’s a year-round activity.
by
Locke Hughes
Shopping
Win An All-Around Upgrade For Fall From Dormify & Pixie Market!
For many of us, September symbolizes a fresh start — maybe even more so than January. Fall marks a return to reality and routine after the carefree
by
Locke Hughes
Music
Win A VIP Prize Package To Boston Calling Music Festival!
The official midsummer festival season may be over, but don’t pack up your denim cutoffs and gauzy tops quite yet. Boston Calling Music Festival, an
by
Locke Hughes
Shopping
Win $2,000 To Shop Globally Conscious Goods From Zady & R29!
Obviously, we love shopping here at R29 — this is a style site, after all. But, as excited as we are to find that perfect dress or gorgeous leather
by
Locke Hughes
Health
Win A Blissed-Out Prize Package from Greatist & Rank & Style!
It’s hard to justify complaining about anything in this glorious, fun-filled summer season. But, even on the sunniest of days, sometimes we could use
by
Locke Hughes
Travel
Win The Ultimate Southern Road Trip
Sure, lazy beach days are fun, but this summer, why not think outside the palm-tree-and-piña-colada box? We’ve got two words for you: Road. Trip.
by
Locke Hughes
Skin Care
Win A Hawaiian Beach Vacation For 2 From R29 & Yes To!
Sun, sand, lazy beach days, and backyard barbecues — there are plenty of reasons to love summer. Still, we’d be glad to live without the sunburns,
by
Locke Hughes
Shopping
Score An Incredible Internship With Nasty Gal & R29 — Plus A $1,0...
Whenever we’re craving cool-girl style on a real-girl budget, there’s one website we know will always have exactly what we need. Nasty Gal is our
by
Locke Hughes
Friends Of R29
Win A $1,000 Shopping Spree & Personal Styling Session From R29 a...
Searching for a vintage date dress, quirky necklace, or perfect, A-line skirt for summer? Forget stuffy secondhand stores — instead, head to ModCloth,
by
Locke Hughes
Home
Win $1,000 Worth Of Spring Date-Night Looks!
It’s the age-old refrain of single ladies: Where can I meet someone decent? And, we’ve been there — after a series of dates less thrilling than
by
Locke Hughes
Shopping
Win $2,000 Worth Of Spring Accessories From SHOPPE By Scoutmob & ...
At long last, spring is in the air. Finally, it’s time to trade in our winter wardrobes for lighter layers and colorful patterns. And, we’re beyond
by
Locke Hughes
Friends Of R29
Win $1,000 To Shop Eloquii's Fabulous Spring Fashions!
While spring may have officially arrived, the weather here has yet to get the memo. Still, a girl can dream, right? So, we’re letting our imaginations
by
Locke Hughes
Shopping
Score A $2,000 Shopping Spree At Henri Bendel
There’s no better time than spring to hit refresh on your life, home, and, most importantly your closet. After a winter of heavy coats and snow boots,
by
Locke Hughes
Friends Of R29
Win 3 Chic Closet Essentials, Worth Almost $3,000!
We think it’s safe to assume you already have the required basics: black blazer, a good pair of jeans, and the perfect white tee. While these pieces
by
Locke Hughes
Travel
Win A Spectacular Napa Valley Vacation For 2, Worth $4,000!
Our formula for a perfect evening? An exquisite meal, a bottle of wine, and a special someone by our side. Throw in a stunning sunset, a world-class
by
Locke Hughes
Fitness
Enter To Win $700 Worth Of Fitness Essentials!
Getting motivated to hit the gym can be tough. But, it gets a little bit easier when you’re sporting seriously hot workout wear from Splits59. From
by
Locke Hughes
Friends Of R29
Win $2,000 Of Chic Spring Clothes From Rebecca Taylor!
As this never-ending winter rages on, we’re over our woolens and daydreaming about fresh spring styles. Rebecca Taylor, always one of our Fashion Week
by
Locke Hughes
Home
Win A $1,000 Shopping Spree, Plus An R29 Styling Sesh & Organizat...
Every New Year begins with great expectations. This will be the year you become a domestic goddess with a supremely organized, clutter-free closet, you
by
Locke Hughes
Friends Of R29
Score Badass Basics From American Apparel & Refinery29!
As the New Year gets underway, it's time to take a good, hard look at the resolutions you've set for 2014. Whether you plan to run a half marathon, save
by
Locke Hughes
Friends Of R29
Win a Sunny South Beach Getaway and a $1,500 Shopping Spree to Sh...
As temperatures drop around the country (we see you, 19 degrees in NYC!), we can all agree a beach vacation sounds beyond incredible. Just imagine —
by
Locke Hughes
Friends Of R29
Win $1,500 Worth of Free People, Plus a Custom Refinery29 Accessory
Whether your style leans toward hippie-chic, buttoned-up prep, or edgy punk, we can all agree that a touch of whimsy is always welcome in our wardrobe.
by
Locke Hughes
Fashion
Fun Fun Fun Fest: Style Stalker Recap
It’s tough to find a more perfect setting for a weekend music festival than Austin, Texas, a town that’s rightly earned its moniker as “The Live
by
Locke Hughes
Fashion
$1,000 To Shop REVOLVEclothing & Its '90s-Inspired Collection
Leave it to one of our favorite fashion meccas to throw a birthday bash like no other. This year, the impeccably curated e-tailer, REVOLVEclothing,
by
Locke Hughes
Shopping
Scare Up A Killer Costume With A Little Help From Rent The Runway...
Sure, an excuse to OD on sugar is great, but the best thing about Halloween, if you ask us, is the free pass to push sartorial limits. Now’s the time to
by
Locke Hughes
Designers
Spruce Up Your Life With A $1,000 Shopping Spree At Uncovet
If you pride yourself on staying up to date with the hottest trends in design, fashion, and tech, it's high time you met Uncovet. The e-commerce site is
by
Locke Hughes
Shopping
Up Your Laid-Back Game With This Killer Karmaloop Giveaway
There's a certain attitude that pairs best with streetwear style. You see it in those downtown-cool guys and girls rocking graphic tees, varsity jackets,
by
Locke Hughes
