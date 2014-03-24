While spring may have officially arrived, the weather here has yet to get the memo. Still, a girl can dream, right? So, we’re letting our imaginations drift someplace warm, where coats and earmuffs don’t belong, and conjuring up those breezy dresses, flirty skirts, and silky tops we’ll be wearing all season long.
But, if you need more concrete inspiration, look no further than Eloquii, a fashion line we love. This forward-thinking brand brings the hottest trends — from faux-leather tops to colorblocked dresses — to style-savvy women sizes 14 to 24. And, to help you revamp your spring style, we’re partnering with Eloquii to give one winner a fabulous $1,000 shopping spree!
Personally, we’ve been drooling over the entire collection full of bright patterns and sophisticated silhouettes, but of course, if you’re the lucky winner, you get to decide how to spend the $1K. All you have to do? Enter your email below for your chance to win.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS SWEEPSTAKES. THE "REFINERY29 x ELOQUII" SWEEPSTAKES IS OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 48 CONTIGUOUS UNITED STATES (EXCEPT RHODE ISLAND), CANADA (EXCEPT QUEBEC), AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, AGE 18 OR OLDER AT THE TIME OF ENTRY. ONE WINNER WILL BE CHOSEN ON 4/4/14 AND WILL RECEIVE $1,000 TO SHOP ON ELOQUII.COM. SWEEPSTAKES BEGINS AT 10:00AM EST ON 3/24/14 AND ENDS AT 11:59PM EST ON 4/3/14. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. SPONSOR: REFINERY29, INC., 225 BROADWAY, 23RD FLOOR, NEW YORK, NY 10007, U.S.A. SEE FULL RULES HERE.
