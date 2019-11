To commemorate this milestone, REVOLVE collaborated with 40 top designers to unveil an exclusive capsule collection. Inspired by the opulent ‘90s-supermodel era, the collection features 56 head-turning looks reminiscent of that decadent culture and the trailblazing women who led it (think one-name-only icons like Naomi, Christy, and Claudia). Complete with wild prints, body-hugging pieces, and sexy details, these clothes are made for the trendsetter who’s not afraid to stand out.