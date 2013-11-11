Leave it to one of our favorite fashion meccas to throw a birthday bash like no other. This year, the impeccably curated e-tailer, REVOLVEclothing, celebrates its 10th anniversary. That’s right: 2013 marks an entire decade of turning to REVOLVE to stock up on the best statement pieces each season.
To commemorate this milestone, REVOLVE collaborated with 40 top designers to unveil an exclusive capsule collection. Inspired by the opulent ‘90s-supermodel era, the collection features 56 head-turning looks reminiscent of that decadent culture and the trailblazing women who led it (think one-name-only icons like Naomi, Christy, and Claudia). Complete with wild prints, body-hugging pieces, and sexy details, these clothes are made for the trendsetter who’s not afraid to stand out.
