In Case You’re In Need Of A New Pair Of Sunglasses…

2) The Super Replicant: "My formative fashion years were when [Thierry] Mugler was the dominating voice, and I remember being so astonished by his work and his overall look," she explains. "I was too poor and young to rock it then, but it was great acting it out as this character now. Plus, I got to bring the red wig home and my eight-year-old wore it with an all-black witch’s thing for Halloween, so I know it looks good on more cherubic features too."