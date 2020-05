The Rare, Skin-Healing “Super Honey” You’ve Never Heard Of

So why isn't kanuka honey in everything, poised to take hold as the bee product du jour, when Theodore Rosen, MD, professor of dermatology at Baylor College of Medicine, pronounced it the "new manuka" at a Global Academy for Medical Education conference last year? In addition to the fact that kanuka trees are endemic to New Zealand, whereas manuka trees also grow in Australia (and can even survive in certain areas of the U.S.), the ingredient's usage raises real concerns of sustainability. Honey is a natural resource, produced in finite amounts; the honeybee population is rapidly dwindling worldwide — by nearly 40% in the U.S. between October 1, 2018, and April 1, 2019, alone. Sticking kanuka honey in products to improve our skin without considering where it comes from is a symptom of greed.