For a recent event, our beauty director, Megan McIntyre, slipped into a seductively simple, maroon crop-top-and-midi-skirt set — yep, the one to the right. And, we couldn't stop obsessing. In fact, our fashion team refused to let her leave the office without getting the designer specifics so we could shop the look for ourselves. So, imagine our surprise when we discovered the ensemble's not only within our budget, but the emerging Vietnamese label behind the frock, Kaarem, is full of sleek, elegant wares that are just as fetching.
The modern-minimalist store is a gold mine for discriminating shoppers in search of those understated but still so-stunning pieces. Can you say summer-wedding outfit three times fast? Ahead, we rounded up our favorite looks from the label. And, you best break out the plastic quick, because we may be racing you to the checkout.
Photo: Courtesy of Kaarem.