Your June Horoscope Is Here — You Will Be Tested

Sag, you’re being asked to lean into the power of community and intimacy this month. With your planetary ruler Jupiter spending its first full month in your opposite sign of Gemini, you’re likely to attract people who will serve as mirrors. Some of what you see will inspire you, and some of what you see will trigger you. With Saturn, the Planet of Challenge, preparing to shift retrograde on the 29th, you’d benefit from not being overly reactive or defensive when others reveal their truth to you, but rather become a patient observer and honest communicator. Communicate with yourself first and foremost — the Gemini new moon and the six months that follow can help you do so — and then once you have clarity about your desires and frustrations, you can voice them to others.