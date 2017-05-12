8 Fragrances That Are Basically Spring In A Bottle

If you pull out your open-toed sandals before the weatherman can even finish saying "70 degrees and sunn..." then you're likely the first to swap out your beauty products at the first sign of spring, too. Maybe you replace your liquid foundation with tinted sunscreen, or opt for a light blush over a full face of contour. And it's likely time that you air out your fragrance cabinet as well — stowing away your "warm vanillas" and "spicy pumpkins" until the next time Starbucks switches out its cups.
That's where fresh, green fragrances come into play. They're not overly sweet like gourmand scents, nor spicy like many of the woodier, headier options out there. In fact, their light and airy nature makes them the perfect welcome to warmer weather. Check out our favorites ahead