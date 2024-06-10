All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Super Sale Alert: Get 20% off the Jenny Bird Summer Collection using our exclusive promo code REFINERY20, now through June 17.
Looking for lightweight, high-quality statement jewelry that you can wear on repeat all warm-weather season? Then you absolutely need to check out Jenny Bird’s Summer Collection which launched on June 3… and is already quickly selling out! The celebrity- and editor-approved jewelry brand created a capsule that features oceanic jewelry — ranging from nautilus shell-shaped necklaces and anklet charms to freshwater pearl-adorned drop earrings and bracelets perfect for seaside vacations — as well as silver- and 14k gold-dipped pieces that can be worn from day to night.
If you missed out on Jenny Bird’s flash sale in April, don’t sweat it, because the brand is offering Refinery29 readers an exclusive 20% discount off the Summer Collection until June 17 with code REFINERY20 at checkout. So go on and start perusing the collection’s styles and cash in on our rare discount so you can wear your Jenny Bird jewelry all summer long.
Go bold and glam with one of Jenny Bird’s collars and chokers or go subtle and sleek with the brand’s pendant and charm necklaces. The Odette Mega Collar (pictured above) features shell disks and gold shell-shaped clasps that can be worn hidden in the back or as a statement in the front. But if it’s too much of a statement, consider carting up the smaller Odette Collar for everyday wear. You can also choose between a strand of freshwater pearls, a large nautilus shell pendant, or get the best of both worlds with the shell- and pearl-adorned Lucille Necklace.
The Summer Collection’s real showstoppers come in the form of earrings. From edgy shell ear covers and interchangeable huggie sets to R29 fashion director Irina Grechko’s preferred Petra Earrings (top photo), there's something for everyone. The daintier pieces are great for everyday summer activities, and the larger ones are perfect for special occasions and vacations. Each whimsical style is so easy on the eyes that the only hard part will be narrowing down which one to "add to cart."
Summer is the unofficial anklet season, and Jenny Bird is offering styles that you’ll want to wear with all your summer sandals (or barefoot on the beach). Pick between a dainty chain and charm design or a pearl anklet. (Or pair them together for a super summery look!) The collection also features matching bracelets that you can wear solo or stacked. While most of the rings from the collection have been sold out, you can still snag the shell signet ring for a full-hand styling moment.