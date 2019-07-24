Since they started dating in early 2017, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have seemed absolutely giddy in their love for each other. That's why when the couple got engaged this year, it was easy to get swept up in their excitement and imagine what a lavish J.Lo-A-Rod wedding would be like.
This will be trip No. 3 down the aisle for Lopez, and No. 2 for the retired Yankee. Still, given the size of that ring, and Lopez's taste for all things glitzy on stage, it's hard to picture them doing a very low-key affair for this wedding.
But what with Lopez's big 50th birthday tour this summer and her upcoming movie Hustlers, it seems the two of them haven't exactly been nailing down the details yet. Hmm, if only there were a person whose job title includes handling such things.
"There's no rush," Lopez told Entertainment Tonight of their wedding planning. "We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."
That said, here's all that we've been able to gather and reasonably assume will happen when these two kids finally get hitched.