The Back-To-School Shopping Trick That Still Holds Up As Adults

Of all the types of shoppers in our consumerist society, perhaps the most prevalent is the hunter-gatherer — this specimen acquires new wardrobe items sporadically, picking up a new piece here and there. But while this methodology may yield a carefully curated closet, as fall approaches, we recall another genus known for its efficiency and occasional fearsomeness: the Parent in Back-to-School Season.
With a singleminded determination to check off an exhaustive list containing everything from page dividers to gym socks, this is the energy we're channeling this autumn, in particular the perennial stocking-up on crisp new jeans to last the year — and long after, especially if they're Levi's, the OG leader in denim. (You already know about their trend-defying staying power — plus just think of the cost-per-wear.) Ahead, see how we’re applying this tradition now as adults who could really reap the benefits of a one-and-done shopping expedition — having a rotation of fresh trousers at your disposal! not having to shop for jeans until next year! — while throwing in a few clothing extras (just as we would when we were kids).