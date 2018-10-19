5 Jean & Sweater Outfits You've Never Seen Done Before

Though it’s perpetually jean season, cooler weather calls for old favorite standby looks — such as the classic denim-and-sweater combo we so love and missed. It’s the perfect fall outfit because it’s confident without trying too hard and easy to wear without looking sloppy. It’s the kind of ensemble that makes me feel cozy inside and out.
And personally speaking, nothing’s better than a pair of comfortable jeans that I can move in all day. I’m talking about feel-great stretch denim that lifts my booty, hugs my hips, and gives me that little boost of confidence. Luckily, I’ve been tipped that the latest NYDJ denim collection is infused with LYCRA® dualFX® technology. The lineup proves that it's what's inside your jeans that really matters, because they’re not just comfortable, they hold their shape all day long.
Ahead are five outfits I encourage you to try, featuring different styles of jeans with LYCRA® dualFX® technology from NYDJ. Whether you’re into classic black skinnies or indigo-blue bootcuts, there are a million ways to wear these staples with autumnal knits. And you can top off your picks with your favorite pumpkin-flavored beverage, too, if that’s your thing.