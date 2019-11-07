I’m 31 & This Is How Much My Husband & I Spent On A Trip To Japan

4:00 p.m. – We’re in an Asics store when I pass by a mirror and notice my right pupil is taking over my entire iris and the other one is somewhat enlarged, so we start freaking out a little bit. It’s a little bit like when you have your eyes dilated, but it’s much larger than that. I’ve never had eye issues, but immediately take out my contacts and we go outside and sit down. I want to talk to my sister, who’s a doctor, but it’s 3:00 a.m. her time, so I call a 24-hour nurse hotline available through my insurance. They tell me it doesn’t seem like an emergency and just to follow up when I get home, so I try to calm down and we keep walking around. We walk by a pop-up DC store and go in to take tons of photos with their Batman statues (one of our nephews is obsessed with Batman) and then go to Starbucks for Frappuccinos so we can watch the Shibuya crossing from higher up at rush hour. We stay here for about an hour until it starts raining and we just see a sea of umbrellas. $10.11