Here's 8 Ways To Actually Wear Pink, According To J.Crew

If you've been a fan of R29's for years, you'll know we have a soft spot in our hearts for J.Crew . Its new arrivals always seem to address exactly what our wardrobes are missing; its accessories aren't just cool, they're practical, too; its fearless leader, Jenna Lyons , is our style guru; and its styling , in its campaigns, on-site, and at New York Fashion Week, is always on point.The one thing we weren't so sure J.Crew could convince us of, however, was to wear pink — 226 different specially developed shades of pink, to be exact. Pink is one of those fashion things that people just can't make their minds up about: Some love it, some hate it, some refuse to wear it, while others embrace it fully . But when we saw the wide spectrum of pinks, from flamingo to rose to fuchsia, J.Crew has created, paired with pieces we always wear (button-ups, leopard accessories), it all kind of made sense — nay, it had us fully convinced. Click through to see why.