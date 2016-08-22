Here's 8 Ways To Actually Wear Pink, According To J.Crew

If you've been a fan of R29's for years, you'll know we have a soft spot in our hearts for J.Crew. Its new arrivals always seem to address exactly what our wardrobes are missing; its accessories aren't just cool, they're practical, too; its fearless leader, Jenna Lyons, is our style guru; and its styling, in its campaigns, on-site, and at New York Fashion Week, is always on point.
The one thing we weren't so sure J.Crew could convince us of, however, was to wear pink — 226 different specially developed shades of pink, to be exact. Pink is one of those fashion things that people just can't make their minds up about: Some love it, some hate it, some refuse to wear it, while others embrace it fully. But when we saw the wide spectrum of pinks, from flamingo to rose to fuchsia, J.Crew has created, paired with pieces we always wear (button-ups, leopard accessories), it all kind of made sense — nay, it had us fully convinced. Click through to see why.
