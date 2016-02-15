25 Easy-To-Copy Styling Tips We Learned From J.Crew

J.Crew doesn't just get how to make clothes women want to wear. It also knows how to totally disrupt people's preconceived notions of how to wear them.
One of the best parts of the company's biannual Fashion Week presentation is — aside from the always-colorful and completely wearable selection of blouses, trousers, blazers, and more — the inventive styling: Last year, we saw layered jumpsuits, colorful stoles, and ponchos paired with party dresses. And this time around, the tips and tricks were just as creative (and unsurprisingly wearable) as ever.
"This season, the team and I were partial to the idea of pretty — old-school notions of pretty; pink, a little ruffle here and there, a silk scarf around the neck," Somsack Sikhounmuong, the brand's head womenswear designer, told Refinery29. "But being J.Crew, it needed to be a little offset. So we oftentimes paired it with the classic tailoring you'd find in mariners' uniforms, like peacoats or a neat little suit or trouser. We wanted to celebrate the mix of old-school tweeds with new-school sequins — pretty with the handsome, flounces with the tailored. For me, J.Crew is about color, print, and pattern; the mix of the pretty with the boyish; and a classic sensibility through it all, day after day, season after season."
With cropped trousers, grandma heels, and silk scarves infiltrating our wardrobes, J.Crew has taken our favorite trends and given them new life (and shown us how to rock them with the tried-and-true basics we already have). It's the little things that go a long way, and these 25 little styling suggestions from J.Crew have our sartorial wheels turning.
