These J.Crew Items Are FIRE

Ah, J.Crew: a brand so classic and timeless, it's a go-to for seasonal basics and well-priced, well-made items. But I'll admit it's not always top of mind when I'm hunting for a bangin' new piece to add to my wardrobe. It's just not exactly the spot to find the latest #firememe shirts, but it may be hiding the outfit-boosting staple you're looking for. Here's why.



It's no news that J.Crew's bread-and-butter are its versatile tees and work-appropriate options. Even with the amazing, higher priced Collection items, the retailer remains a destination for a favorite new blazer, not a crazy conversation piece to wear to fashion week. Which is exactly the point — it's "unexpected" to find that unique, outfit-making item within J.Crew's doors, making it exactly where you should shop for those unicorn goods.



Whether you already rely on J.Crew to build the majority of your wardrobe, or you never shop there, I recommend starting your relationship with the store over with a slightly different mentality — think of J.Crew like you would any vintage store: Look for those super special, outfit-making pieces, instead of ones you can buy basically anywhere.



The picks ahead will help your newfound outlook on J.Crew blossom. Because if you pair any of these items with your "regulars" (a.k.a your closet favorites), chances are nobody else will be sporting the same thing.