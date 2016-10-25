I Had The Ultimate Italian Vacation — Without Eating A Single Slice Of Pizza

In this fortified town, the foods that usurp pizza in both age and tradition include pasticcino di mandorle, a flaky Sicilian almond cookie; genovesi Ericine, a soft pastry filled with lemon custard and topped with powdered sugar; and arancine, fried rice balls stuffed with ragù or simply prosciutto and cheese.



The sweets are light, airy treats. The crisp, smooth textures roll around my mouth more than any one flavor. The arancine are heavy, hearty and protein-filled. One is more than enough for me, its savory, warm juice delicately lining the back of my throat. "¡Dio Mio!" the aforementioned portly local shrieks (it’s a small town), as I place overflowing plates on the hood, roof, and trunk of my car. A dozen Italian men flinch and gasp audibly, thunderstruck. In that moment, I’m told in rushed, hushed Italian, that it’s slightly sacrilegious to do anything but drive and clean a Maserati.



I crack a smile from behind my camera lens — this is the cultural context I’m looking for. Driving a fast car in a pretty place is always marvelous, but understanding what makes Italians tick, what they really care about, is my objective. And I’ve just struck gold. Even the town stray dog turned up to see what all the commotion was about.



Thanks to the sirocco (a desert wind that blows up from Northern Africa) and a wildfire raging through Monti Sicani (the mountain range that hugs Sicily’s capital city), temperatures hit 103 degrees the following day as I wander around Palermo on foot. At 7 a.m., I witness a group of men in suits and brightly colored silk ties hashing out a business deal over ice cream. Yes, ice cream. It’s worshipped more than any other food, Sicilian or otherwise. Many even claim the dessert was invented on the Italian island. Licking their copa nostras (individual cups) at Pasticceria Recupero, a gelato haven, these men make me giggle in spite of myself.



It is impossible to ignore what an odd, yet wonderful, place this is. And with good reason: in its 3,000-year history, Sicily has been conquered by everyone; the Greeks, Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Romans; then Vandals, Normans, Moors, Spaniards, and, ultimately, the Italians. It’s been erected and razed, bombed and robbed. Norman palaces mix with Byzantine domes and Baroque churches with Arabian tiles and souk-like markets.