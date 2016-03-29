Here's What We Thought After One Week With The iPhone SE

"Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue."
A bride could check off three out of the four items in this old wedding rhyme simply by carrying Apple’s newest iPhone in her pocket. The phone marries the old iPhone 5 and 5s design with the speedier innards of the iPhone 6s for an entirely new handset: The iPhone SE.
Announced at an event in California last week alongside a new iPad, the iPhone SE doesn't tout any major new features. (In fact, it doesn't have any at all.) Instead, it fills a hole in Apple's product lineup. It's a smaller-sized phone with the company's fastest phone chips and best camera inside. Similar to how there used to be an iPod in every shape, color, and price point imaginable, there's now an iPhone for every budget and size preference.
But now you have a question to answer. If you're still holding onto an iPhone 5 or 5s, or an older model iPhone, or you have a newer iPhone 6, you may be wondering: Should I upgrade now, to the iPhone SE? Or should I wait until the iPhone 7 comes out?
Read on for our take.
