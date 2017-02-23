It’s Time To Get All Patched Up (& Have Fun Doing It)

Remember how much fun it was to get patches as a kid? If you were a Girl Scout, you probably have some fond memories of earning them one-by-one. But as you got older, if you stumbled upon a cute patch at an event, you probably never took the time to actually iron or sew it on to a jacket. The good news, though, is that brands are now doing all the work for you, churning out amazing, patched-up pieces that are ready-to-wear and loaded with personality.