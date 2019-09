Celebrate International Women's Day With These Beauty Deals

With a record number of women in Congress , women-owned businesses growing 2.5 times faster than the national average, and great minds like that of Melinda Gates working to achieve economic equality, it's clear women are not messing around when it comes to toppling the patriarchy (Beyoncé was right when she said we run this mutha...). And with all the ladies rising to the top, we’re getting closer and closer to closing the ridiculous pay gap that has women earning about 20% less, too.