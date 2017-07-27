We live in an era of wellness. Women are no longer just glancing at the labels on their food, skin-care products, and everything else; rather they're taking a deep dive into research to discover exactly what ingredients they're putting in — and on — their bodies and where those ingredients come from. Whether it's knowing our dairy came from a farm in upstate New York or feeling secure that our body oil was sustainably sourced — this knowledge puts us at ease.
So, in an effort for some full transparency, we've rounded up our favorite natural products and the stories of how (and where) the ingredients are sourced — from Kopari Beauty's coconut oil, sourced in the Philippines, to Jurlique's biodynamic rose oil, cultivated in Australia. Fair warning: These products will make you want to travel the world.