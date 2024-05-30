This Vegan Snail Mucin Serum Gave Me The Bouncy, Dewy Skin Of My Dreams

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
While I’ve tried endless serums as part of my job, rarely does a new product arrive at my doorstep and inspire love at first feel. But INNBeauty Project never misses — and the brand’s newest product, Elastic Skin, is no exception. For starters, it’s officially described as a vegan snail mucin serum — the first of its kind I’ve encountered. That makes it perfect for those who crave the satisfying, cohesive texture and soothing, hydrating properties of a conventional snail mucin, but in a vegan formulation. Let’s get into it.
I have oily, acne-prone skin, and hydration is a big part of my routine since I don’t break out as often or as severely when my skin is healthy and balanced. I’m 30, but luckily have virtually no wrinkles or fine lines, thanks to excellent genetics and regular SPF. (I still get carded at least a few times a month without fail.) So, the hydrating, barrier-supporting benefits of Elastic Skin spoke to me and were right up my alley. I was also recently impressed by another INNBeauty launch, Extreme Cream, which is suitable for mature skin but also works beautifully to maintain youthful, glowy skin.
But back to Elastic Skin: This slimy (in a good way), creamy serum is, put simply, texture goals. It’s like liquid silk: smooth, plush, and with a hint of dewiness. It also has a faint lavender hue, which is attributed to the copper peptides. I subbed her into my night routine (which is already more hydration-focused since I use a vitamin C serum during the day), and was immediately obsessed with how healthy and hydrated my skin looked after applying.
The glow was glowing, but it looked as if it was coming from within. Right away, I noticed how plump and bouncy my skin was — I’m convinced that this could revive even the most dehydrated, dullest complexion. I also loved that it was formulated with another favorite skincare ingredient of mine, peptides, for long-lasting hydration benefits, in addition to wild yam extract (the source of the “phyto-mucin”), vegan collagen amino acids and vegan growth factors to support the skin barrier. And while $42 isn’t inexpensive, it’s a fraction of what some luxury brands charge for a one-ounce bottle. (Plus, it’s refillable!)
I’ve personally never been a huge fan of snail mucin skincare for a few reasons — potentially dicey ethics, possible allergies — as well as for the simple reason that I think better, more effective skincare ingredients exist; so for me, making the switch to a vegan option was a no-brainer. Time will tell what long-term effects Elastic Skin has in store, but I for one cannot wait to see what my skin looks like by the time I finish the bottle.