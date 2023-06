I Paused My 401k So I Could Pay For My Wedding, & Other Inflation Stories

Lisa started planning her wedding at the end of 2019 and because of COVID, had to push it until this year. “The price difference for a wedding in 2019 to 2023 is astronomical,” she says. “We had a hefty budget that we were supposed to come well below, but we are absolutely going over budget now we have to pay 2023 prices. It's probably going to cost 20-30% more than we had originally calculated, even with giving ourselves room for unexpected costs. I've had to pause my 401k contributions to pay for the extra cost, which is probably not a great choice, but it's what works for me.”