I Paused My 401k So I Could Pay For My Wedding, & Other Inflation Stories

To cut back on spending, Lisa has had to stop eating out as frequently — although it’s her favorite thing — and has also started looking for sales at the grocery store to decide what to make for the week. “I'm a lot less inclined to travel for fun and I've cut down on my favorite workout class, even though it’s what keeps me sane, because it’s expensive,” she says. “I also have generational wealth thanks to my parents, so while I worry day to day (because I don’t receive anything from them) I'm less worried long term, which is a real privilege.”