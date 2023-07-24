5 Splurge-Worthy Purchases To Take Your International Self-Care Day Up A Notch

In case you haven't heard, Monday, July 24 is International Self-Care Day. The annual holiday is meant to be a subtle reminder to care for your mind, body, and soul seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day (hence, the date!). But, how do you go about investing in self-care? When time (and budgets) are already crunched, it can be hard to carve out some things that are just meant for you. If that sounds like your struggle, we've got you covered. Part of our job at Most Wanted is to test out everything — from buttery soft leggings to TikTok viral cleaning products to spine-aligning mattresses — in every budget to let you know what purchases are actually worth it, and what will actually make your life easier, better, and even more functional.
Ahead, we've compiled some of our favorite self-care items in all different categories to help improve your physical and mental health, not just today, but every day. With all the research already done, you can practice your self-care right away. Keep reading to see the five splurge-worthy self-care products that we think will take your holiday to the next level.
When it comes to taking care of yourself, sleep is paramount. Better sleep can help not only your physical health but also your mental health. (Sleep deprivation is used as a form of torture for a reason!) Implementing a sleep routine is an important way to take care of yourself, and making bedtime more appealing is made even easier by splurging on a bedding upgrade. We love this core set from Brooklinen, which is ideal for most sleepers. Made from 100% cotton, they're as soft as they are durable, and they've already been approved by over 20,000 well-rested reviewers. Plus, they have just released an adorable peony pink color that totally fits into our collective Barbie era.
Self-care isn't just something that's going to make you feel good right now (although we love a face mask or bubble bath just as much as the next person!), it's something that's going to make life easier over and over and over again. This multi-purpose Wonder Oven from internet famous cookware company Our Place was recently reviewed by one of our writers, who was shocked at how easy it made meal time. If feeding yourself a good home-cooked meal is a challenge for you, don't sleep on this mini oven which can do it all: roast, toast, air-fry, steam, reheat, and bake, all in a space-saving and time-saving package.
In terms of splurges, we know that $45 for a water bottle feels outlandishly pricey. But you won't believe how much better you feel when you're fully hydrated. Not only is water essential for keeping your physical health at its peak, it can also help your mental health, too. Which is why investing in the TikTok viral tumbler is pretty much a no-brainer. It's so much more than just a water bottle. This stainless steel bottle holds up to 40 oz. of liquid, which is half the recommended daily water intake, meaning that just one refill on this baby will keep you at maximum hydration. The stainless steel insulation will also ensure it'll stay cold all day long. The best part? It's cup-holder friendly and has an easy-to-grasp handle that encourages hydration on the go. This splurge is 100% worth it.
Exercise is a priority when it comes to self-care because it not only improves your physical health, it also has mood-boosting benefits that help with your mind, too. But when it comes to physical activity, there's little that makes me want to get off my couch and head to a workout. Luckily, there are other more enjoyable ways to increase endorphins that we can thoroughly recommend. After this luxury suction vibrator started popping off with R29 readers, we knew we had to review the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise for ourselves. Spoiler: it didn't disappoint. If you're looking for a way to raise your heart rate and get your body sweating and limbs shaking that doesn't involve putting on yoga pants (although, if that's your chosen activity, do you, boo!), this sex toy is an explosive addition to any collection.
When it comes to attending to mental health, nothing can really replace therapy, but we know that doesn't always fit into your schedule or your budget. Regardless of whether or not you're talking to a mental health professional, there are tons of sensory products out there to help you stay focused, calm, and relaxed throughout the day. Our deals writer reviewed this kinetic putty, which is recommended to help with anxiety. Unlike other slimes or putty, this one works via magnets, so it doesn't make a mess (one less thing to stress about).
